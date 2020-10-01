Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rons
West Lafayette - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rons, 94, of West Lafayette passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at The Barrington of Carmel.
She was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, the second daughter of the late Byron and Frances (Love) Hardaker.
Betty attended a one-room grade school with her three sisters and Mukwonago High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, before teaching in elementary schools in Wisconsin and Illinois.
On July 12, 1952, she and Donald Rons were married and lived in a number of Midwest communities with their four children. All her life, Betty enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends. In 1963 the Rons family moved to West Lafayette. Betty loved being a mother, supporting all of their activities, and was known for her organizational and baking skills. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved traveling, visiting all of the United States and many foreign countries.
Betty enjoyed volunteering in the community and at Westminster Village. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, volunteering in many ways, including at the former thrift shop and on the Finance Committee; Sigma Sigma Sigma National Sorority; and PEO Sisterhood, mentoring foreign students at Purdue University.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Blank, Batesville; Pam (Ed Schrager), Indianapolis; and Nancy, Denver, Colorado; and son Curt (Bonnie), Rosemount, Minnesota. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Tony (Desiree), Denver; and Ben Blank, Batesville; Tanner, Tualatin, Oregon; and Maddie Rons, Santa Cruz, California; and two sisters: Beatrice Ahbe, Toronto, Canada; and Joyce Patrick, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Bettinger.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a future celebration of life is planned.
The family requests memorials be made to the Feed the Kids Fund, First United Methodist Church, 1700 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN 47906; Westminster Village Foundation, 2741 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, IN 47906; or any charity.
