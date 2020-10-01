1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rons
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rons

West Lafayette - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rons, 94, of West Lafayette passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at The Barrington of Carmel.

She was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, the second daughter of the late Byron and Frances (Love) Hardaker.

Betty attended a one-room grade school with her three sisters and Mukwonago High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, before teaching in elementary schools in Wisconsin and Illinois.

On July 12, 1952, she and Donald Rons were married and lived in a number of Midwest communities with their four children. All her life, Betty enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends. In 1963 the Rons family moved to West Lafayette. Betty loved being a mother, supporting all of their activities, and was known for her organizational and baking skills. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved traveling, visiting all of the United States and many foreign countries.

Betty enjoyed volunteering in the community and at Westminster Village. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, volunteering in many ways, including at the former thrift shop and on the Finance Committee; Sigma Sigma Sigma National Sorority; and PEO Sisterhood, mentoring foreign students at Purdue University.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Blank, Batesville; Pam (Ed Schrager), Indianapolis; and Nancy, Denver, Colorado; and son Curt (Bonnie), Rosemount, Minnesota. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Tony (Desiree), Denver; and Ben Blank, Batesville; Tanner, Tualatin, Oregon; and Maddie Rons, Santa Cruz, California; and two sisters: Beatrice Ahbe, Toronto, Canada; and Joyce Patrick, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Bettinger.

Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a future celebration of life is planned.

The family requests memorials be made to the Feed the Kids Fund, First United Methodist Church, 1700 W. State St., West Lafayette, IN 47906; Westminster Village Foundation, 2741 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, IN 47906; or any charity.

Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved