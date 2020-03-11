|
|
Mary Elizabeth Scott, 61, of Lafayette, passed away quietly at her home surrounded by her family at 5am Tuesday, March 10th. She was born January 5, 1959 to the late William and Donna Sanford Banks Sr. She was a 1978 Graduate of Harrison High School and obtained her associates degree in accounting from Ivy Tech Community College. Her marriage was to Donald L. Scott Jr and he survives. Mary worked at Purdue University and later at Red Roof Inn. Mary was a member of Crossroads Christian Church, Battleground. Mary loved her family, sewing and cross stitch, and Noah's Ark.
Surviving with her husband are children Josh (Latonya) Banks of Battleground, Carrie Powers of Lafayette, Vivian (Daniel Eastridge) Scott of Lafayette, Mark Anthony Scott and Aiden Robert Scott of Lafayette, her stepmother Millie Banks of Battleground, twelve brothers and sisters, and five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepmother Nancy Banks, a sister Debbie Banks, and a granddaughter Dinah Jo.
Friends may call from 5 to 8pm Friday, March 13th at the Crossroads Christian Church, 6435 lN 43 West Lafayette. Funeral Services will be at 11am on Saturday March 14th at Crossroads Christian Church with Pastor Mike Duff officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Christian Church or to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020