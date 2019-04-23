|
|
Mary Ellen Davidson
West Lafayette - Mary Ellen Davidson, 91, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Heritage Healthcare. She was born on March 12, 1928 in Tippecanoe County to the late John D. and Flora S. (Stark) Bair. Mary graduated from Jefferson High School.
On March 30, 1946, she married Max L. Davidson in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2011.
Mary worked for the Tippecanoe County Clerks Office as an assistant clerk until her retirement in 1993. She had previously worked at Montgomery Ward as a sales clerk.
Mary was a member of Buck Creek United Methodist Church where she was very active in the church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of Buck Creek Eastern Star #374, the Bunco Club, and Highlands Home Economic Club. She enjoyed traveling and biking.
Surviving are her sons, John I. (Glenda) Davidson V of Lafayette and Charles L. (Janice) Davidson of Carmel; her 4 grandchildren, Michelle Davidson-Neff, John I. Davidson VI, Jade Davidson, and Derek (Shae) Davidson; and her 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Bair and Jesse Bair; her sisters, Vera Baker and Dorothy Demerly; and her granddaughter-in-law, Jackie Davidson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with services following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jim Davidson, Jr. and Pastor Dwight Monical officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Buck Creek United Methodist Church in loving memory of Mary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Mary online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019