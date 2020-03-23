|
Mary Ellen Frazier Gordon Brannan
Mary Ellen Frazier Gordon Brannan, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home in Portland, Oregon. She was born June 15, 1943 in Lafayette, Indiana to Lloyd Jr. and Wilma Vester Frazier. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, John Connelly.
On December 12, 1991, Mary married Steve Brannan at her home in SW Portland, Oregon and he survives. Her previous marriage was to Larry Gordon.
Mary is survived by her sister, Alice (Ron) Knoy of Lafayette, Indiana, her sister, Kathie (John) Connelly of Sarasota, Florida and her brother, John (Carol) Frazier of Brookston, Indiana. Mary will be greatly missed by Steve's children: Shari Crane (George) Fox of Portland, Oregon, Shelley (Darren) Babcock of Bend, Oregon and Shawn Brannan of Portland, Oregon. The grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, are Frank Crane Glauser, Aiyana Crane Glauser, Sam Crane Glauser, Chloe Babcock, Cam Babcock, and Chris Babcock. The grandchildren referred to her as "Grandma Mary" and have many wonderful memories of times spent together.
Other family members who loved their Aunt Mary are her nieces and nephews: Jeff Knoy, Julie Knoy Poe, Brian Knoy, Gabe Connelly, Brock Connelly, Paul Frazier, Molly Frazier, Mary Fisher, and Julie Linton.
Mary graduated from East Tipp High School in Lafayette, Indiana in 1961 and was honored as Salutatorian of her class. She was a member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church in Buck Creek, Indiana, where she frequently performed special music on the piano.
Mary had a long and wonderful career as a speech-language pathologist. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Purdue University and, at age 50, received her PhD from Wichita State University. In 1967, she was a Speech Pathologist at Winona State University in Winona, MN. After working in the Portland Public Schools for five years, Mary joined the faculty in the Speech and Hearing Sciences program at Portland State University for 30 years, serving as Program Director for 18 of those years. Mary was devoted to her students and they were devoted to her. After her retirement in 2002, Mary continued to teach in her role as Professor Emerita for the next 9 years. In the spring, 2003, Mary served as a visiting professor, College of Health Professions, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC.
Throughout her career, Mary was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. She published numerous articles in professional journals, made many presentations at professional meetings and co-authored a textbook. She held leadership positions with the Oregon Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association and the Council for Academic Programs in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She received awards and honors from all three organizations.
Traveling was one of Mary's favorite things to do. One of her most memorable trips was to Sabino Canyon, Arizona with Steve, Shari and the grandchildren, hiking and exploring the park. Steve and Mary also spent many weeks at their condo at the Ridge in Sunriver, where they were fortunate to spend family time with Shelley, Darren and the grandchildren. Another fabulous trip that Mary, Steve and Shawn took was to the Redwood National Park, California. Her most favorite place on earth to be was on the deck of their beautiful home on the Willamette River at the Oregon Yacht Club.
