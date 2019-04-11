Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:45 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Lafayette - Mary Ellen Halsmer, 71, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Sunday April 7, 2019. She was born in Lafayette July 25, 1947, the daughter of the late John P. and Elizabeth Ann (Schleicher) Halsmer and was a graduate of Lafayette Central Catholic High School and Purdue University. Mary Ellen was employed at State Farm Insurance, serving as a manager in the Indiana Processing Department in West Lafayette. She later moved to Atlanta, GA with State Farm as a service manager in the Support Center and lastly was a systems business analyst in the Bloomington, IL State Farm office before her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette; a member of the State Farm Retirees; enjoyed playing golf and reading, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Surviving are two sisters, Jean Ann Middleton and Linda Sue Halsmer, both of Lafayette; two brothers, Thomas E. Halsmer of Lafayette and Richard P. Halsmer of Noblesville, IN; four nieces, two nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew. She was preceded in death by a brother, William John Halsmer, a nephew, Thomas W. Halsmer, a sister-in-law, Julie Halsmer a niece Robin and a great-niece Rachel. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 4 until 6 PM Sunday April 14, with the Scripture Service at 3:45 PM Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette 10:00 AM Monday April 15, Fr. Kyle P. Neterer officiating, with interment to follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Those desiring may contribute to the . Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019
