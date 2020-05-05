|
|
Mary Ellen Hamersley
Mary Ellen Hamersley died at age 101 in Frankfort, Indiana, on April 21, 2020. Born in Osgood, Indiana, on March 2,1919, daughter of Chancie and Naomi Black Lemen. She was the wife of Dr. George K. Hammersley who preceded her in death in 2000. Mary Ellen graduated from Osgood High School, Ripley County, Indiana in 1937 and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1940. She married her husband George in 1941 and after his service in the liberation of France in WWII, she became a homemaker in Frankfort, Indiana, where she raised their three children. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings and 1 grandson. She is survived by one sister Phyllis Courtaney, three children Mary George Kipp (John), Michael (Lois), and Gia Bonaventura (Leo), 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.She was a member of First Christain Church Disciples of Christ, Tri Kappa, Literary Club, Hospital Auxiliary and Health Committee at Wesley Manor.
Memorial requests: Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Manor and First Christain Church, Frankfort, Indiana
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 5 to May 7, 2020