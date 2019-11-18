Services
For more information about
Mary Melton
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Ellen (Larson) Melton


1927 - 2019
Mary Ellen (Larson) Melton Obituary
Mary Ellen (Larson) Melton, 92, formerly of Dayton, IN, passed away in Digby Place, Lafayette, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12:35 a.m.

Mary was born in Attica, Indiana on March 26, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Victor Albert and Winifred Frances (Williams) Larson. Mary grew up in Davis Township of Fountain County, Indiana and graduated from Attica High School in 1945. She later graduated from Lafayette Business College.

Mary worked at Cabinet Craft and later at Radio Material Corp, in Attica. Mary worked for several years in the circulation department of the Lafayette Journal & Courier before retiring.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, watching sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Purdue sports fan. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and was a great cook and baker.

On January 15, 1966, Mary married Ralph Melton in the Pine Village United Methodist Church. Ralph preceded her in death on March 19, 2009.

Mary leaves behind two brothers, Victor (Janice) Larson, West Lafayette and Jack (Susie) Larson, Crawfordsville; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Larson and Rosie Odle along with two brothers, John and Charles Larson.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, November 20th, from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at 2:00 p.m. with family and friends sharing memories. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Community Church. Condolences may be sent online to

www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
