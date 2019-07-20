|
|
Mary Ellen (Griffith) VanSickle
Lafayette - Mary E. (Griffith) VanSickle, 80, Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana, at 1:30pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Mary was born and raised on a rural dairy farm in Boswell, Indiana. She was the second daughter of Clark and Elizabeth (Cripe) Griffith. She had one older sister, Margaret. After graduating from Boswell High School in 1957, Mary attended Purdue University, Ball State University, and Indiana University. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in 1962 and Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1967 in Language Arts and a Minor in Theatre Arts.
After graduating from Ball State University, Mary started her teaching career at Jimtown High School. She moved to Delphi in 1963 and continued her teaching career as well as directing theatrical productions at Delphi Community Middle School. She retired after 39 years of teaching Language Arts. Since "retiring" she continued working with kids by serving as a substitute teacher several days each week.
Mary met the love of her life, Gene, in 1962, and they were married at the Delphi Christian Church on August 20, 1966. He was called home in February of 2006. They were blessed with one daughter, Gina, who lives in Lafayette, Indiana, with her fiancé, Brian K. Dade.
Mary was an active member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, played in the Handbell Choir, taught the Wesley Weds Sunday School Class, taught Children's Church, served as a Greeter, and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group where she was honored to receive the "Jewel of the Year" award in 2014. Mary also was a member of the Beta Psi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Delphi, where she served in the active chapter as Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, Vice President, President, and Advisor, and was also a member of the Auxiliary Chapter for the past few years. Mary also volunteered at the Wabash & Erie Canal Association and with the Delphi Preservation Society at the Delphi Opera House Gallery. Mary was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority in Lafayette, Indiana, and two different Quilt Guilds (in Flora and Lafayette). In her "spare time" Mary was an avid reader, quilter, a red hot IU football and basketball and Indianapolis Colts fan! Mary's favorite thing to do on a warm summer day was to drive around "topless" in her convertible, and enjoy visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina (fiancé Brian K. Dade) VanSickle, niece, Marcella VanSickle, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harry and Linda Kingma. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret VanSickle, and brother-in-law, Noel VanSickle.
Friends may call at the Delphi United Methodist Church on Monday, July 21, 2019, from 4:00-8:00pm with Psi Iota Xi Sorority Memorial Service to be held at 7:30pm. Services will from at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 22, 2019, at the church, with a family dinner to follow. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery. Memorials can be made either by check to VanDade Inc., or in person at any Horizon Bank in Mary's name for the future "Gene and Mary VanSickle Memorial Park" being planned on their home property. It is the family's wishes that everyone attending the calling and funeral services wear their best "Cream and Crimson" as it would tickle Mary to pieces to see everyone wearing her favorite colors…even her Purdue friends!
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019