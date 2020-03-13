Services
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen (Loft) Watts


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen (Loft) Watts Obituary
Mary Ellen (Loft) Watts

(February 26, 1927 - March 12, 2020)

Mary Ellen Watts, age 93, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. She was a resident of Lafayette, Indiana, and a former resident of the New Richmond community. She was born near Dayton, Indiana, on February 26, 1927, daughter of the late James Frederic Loft and Dorotha Olive (Hoshaw) Loft.

After graduating from Dayton High School in 1945, Mary worked as a telephone operator for the General Telephone Company in Lafayette, Indiana. On February 25, 1949, she married John Thomas Watts (deceased) at Trinity Evangelical & Reformed Church in Mulberry. They raised their children on the family farm near New Richmond. Mary was an active member of Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ in Wingate where she served as a Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher, sang in the choir, assisted in church activities, and attended UCC association and conference meetings. She later became a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lafayette. In 1970, she began a nineteen-year career as a veterinary receptionist and technician for Dr. Phil Michal in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Over the years, Mary and John enjoyed attending Dayton Alumni banquets and Purdue football games, hosting Christmas Eve for the Watts family, fishing in Minnesota and driving throughout the country.

Survivors include two sons, JT (& Mary Etta) Watts of Danville, IL, Lynn (& Cindy) Watts of Murrieta, CA, and a daughter, Marcia (& Steve) Ritchie of Lafayette. Mary has five grandchildren, Mason (& Danielle) Ritchie, Michael (& Camden) Ritchie, Stephanie (& Brett) Koenig, and Matthew and Sarah Watts. Five great grandchildren include Zachary and Sabrina Ritchie, Tommy, Nicholas and Jackson Koenig, and a sixth great grandchild expected in July.

Mary was preceded in death by brothers Ralph, Paul, Gerald, Raymond, Donald and James Loft and sisters Elizabeth Carlson, Dorothy Brown and Betty Clift. Surviving sisters include Miriam Dye, Joy Stuckel and Janet Anderson.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM to noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services will follow immediately with Rev. Dr. TJ Jenney and Pastor Charles Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill UCC, Wingate. Visit us online to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.familyandfriendsfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -