Mary Epperson
West Lafayette - Mary F. Epperson, 57, of West Lafayette passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance Hospital.
She was born November 11, 1962 in Lafayette to the late Robert E. and Vera E. (Bannon) Epperson. She was a 1981 graduate of Harrison High School.
Mary was a member and organist of Mt. Zion Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts; especially counted cross-stitch and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed playing the piano and working in her vegetable garden.
She is survived by her siblings: Donna (Kenneth) Burdzinski of Hudson, FL, Jim (Chris Adams) Epperson of Kokomo and John (Susan Rowinski) of San Mateo, CA. She is also survived by niece Kristen Sutton and nephew Zachary Epperson, and great niece Alexis.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and beloved cat Bailey.
A small private service will take place. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020