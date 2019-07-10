|
Mary G. Green
Delphi - Mary G. Green, 92, a resident of Delphi since 1984, passed away on July 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Delphi. She had moved to Delphi from Paxton, Illinois. She was born on Sept. 4, 1926 in Watseka, IL to the late Lawrence M. and Grace (Davis) Goodyear. She was a 1944 graduate of Watseka Community High School in Watseka, IL and a 1948 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL She had done post graduate work at Illinois Wesleyan.
She married Kenneth Green on August 5, 1951 in Watseka, IL and he survives.
She was a former vocal & instrumental teacher in the elementary and middle schools in Metcalf, IL and Clifton, IL.
She was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Friendship Circle, serving as it's secretary-treasurer. She also was the co-chairperson of the Church Prayer Chain. Mary was an original member of the Bell Choir at the Church.
Mrs. Green enjoyed camping and going to musical concerts.
Along with her husband, Kenneth Green, she is survived by her children: Robert Lawrence Green (wife: Lois) of Muncie, Marcia L. Brothers (husb: Bruce) of Elkhart and Donald Roy Green (wife: Diana) of South Bend; 2 grandchildren and cousin, Sara Jane Siddon of Alexandria, Virginia.
Visitation will be from noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at the Delphi United Methodist Church on July 12, 2019. Pastor Todd Ladd officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Delphi.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Delphi United Methodist Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 10, 2019