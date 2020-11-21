1/1
Mary Gwendolyn Ezra
1931 - 2020
Lafayette - Mary Gwendolyn Erwood Ezra, 89, of Lafayette, passed away at Monticello Health Care on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Born on March 10, 1931, in Evanston, Illinois, to John and Hellen Erwood of Park Ridge, Illinois.

She married Max R. Ezra on October 5, 1957, in Park Ridge, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2013.

Mary had one sister, Elizabeth Mueller, who also preceded her in death.

Surviving are nieces Gretchen Gingrich Brown (husband Tom) of Naples, Florida, Kristin Gingrich Walkey (husband Jack) and Kyle Gingrich Fulks (husband Dave) of Lafayette. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Stidham Methodist Church where she enjoyed many close friendships. No service is planned at this time. Interment will be at Springvale Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions can be made to Stidham Methodist Church or Almost Home Humane Society.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to her many close friends who looked over her since Max's death and to the wonderful staff at Aster Place.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

