Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
410 S. Clinton St.
Boswell, IN
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Boswell Church of Christ
410 S. Clinton St.
Boswell, IN
Boswell - Mary Rohana (Crouch) Hislope, 91, of Boswell, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born, March 3, 1928, in Slate Branch, KY, to the late Arvie B. & Alma (Leffew) Crouch. She married, Herman W. Hislope, December 27, 1947, in Somerset, KY; he died April 26, 2003. They traveled to Indiana looking for work and a better way of life. Boswell became their permanent home, April 7, 1952. Mary was a 1963 graduate of Rudae's Beauty College. She proudly owned and operated Mary's Beauty Shop for over 30 years. She was a former member of The Slate Branch Baptist Church and a member of the Boswell Church of Christ. She taught adult Sunday school classes and was active in the ladies group, Worker's for Christ. Mary was at her best in the kitchen and truly loved cooking for her family. Fried food was a staple-chicken, pork chops, potatoes, and hamburgers (hand-spanked). Biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes were often served as sides. She could fry a mean skillet of cornbread using an iron skillet.

Mary is survived by her 4 Children; Stephen V. (Alla) Hislope, West Lafayette, IN; Joseph L. Hislope, Lafayette, IN; Esau W. (David) Hislope, Tucson, AZ; & Truda K. Strange, West Lafayette, IN. She had 2 Step-Grandchildren; Rachel, West Lafayette, IN; Joshua K. Strange, Lafayette, IN; & a Step-Grandson, Aston J. She was preceded in death by 4 Brothers; Bennett, Joe, Dennis, Johnny Crouch an infant Sister & Son-in-Law, Mike Strange.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 5-8 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 410 S. Clinton St., Boswell, and the funeral will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the church, with John Morris officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Community Foundation (www.bentoncf.org/donate). Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Mary
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 31, 2019
