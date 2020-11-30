Mary J. Kaniewski
Lafayette - Mary J. Kaniewski, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. at her residence. Mary was born on November 15, 1940 in Lafayette to the late William C. and Rosalie (Lawler) Schrader. She was married to Henry J. Kaniewski, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2013. Mary worked as a bus driver for the Tippecanoe School Corporation for 37 years before retiring in 2020. She enjoyed camping, traveling, gambling, and traveling to Las Vegas. Mary was a member of the American Legion Post #11, and Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving is three children, Ricky E. (Muriel) Thomas of Lafayette, Henry J. (companion: Erika Anthrop) Kaniewski II of Lafayette, and Patricia L. (Timothy) Barker of Lafayette. Also surviving is one brother, William (Elizabeth "Libby") Schrader Macon, MO, Shirley (Paul) Morrison of Tucson, AZ, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
