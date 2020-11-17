Mary Jane Fleener
West Lafayette - Mary Jane Fleener, age 99, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Westminster Village in West Lafayette.
Mary Jane was born on October 29, 1921, in Gary, Indiana, to Dr. Paul and Bonnie Huddleston Hutchinson. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1939 and attended De Pauw and Indiana University. Mary Jane worked in the advertising department of the Palladium-Item in Richmond, Indiana, and the Post-Press in El Centro, California. She was a former Director of Advertising for the five J.C. Penney department stores in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area and later served as Promotion Director for the 5-state Associated Credit Bureau group.
Following retirement, Mary Jane and her husband, Edgar Fleener, renovated two houses in Lockerbie Square, the first historic district in Indianapolis, where they resided for several years. During this time, she helped the Indianapolis Marion County Library establish the Greater Indianapolis Literacy League which taught adult non-readers. For this, Mary Jane was honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
After relocating to Lafayette, Indiana, in 1990, she volunteered at Home Hospital and the Tippecanoe County Public Library. Mary Jane was a member of Tri Kappa and P.E.O.
Survivors include her sons, Dr. Richard H. (Gay) Barnett of West Lafayette and Paul T. Barnett of Indianapolis; four granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Patricia Barnett.
There will be a private, family service for Mary Jane Fleener. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
