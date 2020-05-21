|
|
Mary Joan "JoAnn" Farrell
West Lafayette - Mary Joan ("JoAnn") Farrell, 92, passed away in her home at 1:30am, Monday, May 18th, with her devoted daughter by her side.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Farrell-Jones (Mal) of Brisbane, Australia, and her three granddaughters who were the light of her life: Heather (Matt) of Dublin, Ireland, Maryon (Matt) of Brisbane, Australia and Hayden of Brisbane, Australia. She is pre-deceased by her husband Paul Farrell (married in 1949), and brothers Donald Kolb and Gordon Kolb.
Joan was born on December 16, 1927, to the late Floyd and Mary (Prince) Kolb in Russiaville, Indiana, where her father and grandfather ran a bakery. Due to the Depression, the family returned to rural West Lafayette to farm land in the area where the Kolb family had farmed since the mid-1800's.
Joan was proud of her farming background. Her morning chore was to milk their dairy cows. She loved the cows, but hated going to school "smelling like milk". She and her brothers won ribbons showing their beloved dairy cattle at the Tippecanoe County 4H Fair. Throughout her life, she loved to see cattle grazing.
Joan graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1945, and from the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1948. She subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science in 1992.
Joan was well known and highly regarded for her work as a Head Nurse at St. E's. She was the second Head Nurse of the new ICU in the early 1960's, and then with Dr. Kuipers, set up the first Cardiac Care Unit in the Midwest that was not in a large capital city hospital. She then also became the Supervisor of the newly established Progressive Care Unit, and in her 'spare' time, helped out in the Cardiac Cath Lab. When she assumed the role of Assistant Director of Nursing at the hospital in 1987, her Head Nurse position was filled by not one, but three Head Nurses! She served as the President of the St. E. Alumni Association, and also served on the Board of the Indiana State Nurses Association. She won various awards for her contribution to nursing.
Joan was a mentor to many nurses who subsequently became Head Nurses or Nursing Administrators. She was on the cutting edge of the development of cardiac care, and trained many people in this rapidly emerging area of health care. She was well known for her fierce advocacy for the quality care of the patient above all else.
Joan and Dr. Gripe set up the first cardiac response unit for the Purdue football and basketball games. She was thrilled when they were able to travel with the teams to away games.
This fed her love of Purdue Basketball. Upon retirement, she and a group of friends became season ticket holders for both the Purdue Women's basketball games and the Indiana Fever Games. Joan was not afraid to loudly give advice to both coaches and players from her seat in the bleachers!
Joan was a talented quilter, and always did every part of the process by hand, from the piecing to the final binding. She served as President of the Americus Quilt Club, which is the second oldest hand quilt club in the USA. She was often asked to quilt antique quilt tops, which had been hand-pieced by the person's grandmother or great-grandmother.
She loved the Senior Games, and competed in the euchre tournament. It was a wise person who played euchre with her as her partner, rather than in the opposing team!
She was, above all, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family on her frequent trips to Australia. Her granddaughters are stunning, strong women who blossomed because of Joan's loving nurturing and guidance. Our loss is immeasurable.
'Once a nurse, always a nurse.' In the early days of COVID, there were requests for recently retired nurses to return to help. In spite of having been on hospice for 6 months, Joan turned to her daughter and said, in all seriousness, "Do you think I should volunteer?" Her work was not just her job, it was her vocation.
Due to COVID, there will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing Scholarship Program, or to the St Elizabeth Alumni Association.
The family wants to give special thanks to the Franciscan Hospice Team, who were the loving angels who helped Joan through her final journey.
Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020