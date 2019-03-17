|
Mary Joan Messing
Lafayette - Mary Joan "Joan" Messing, 88, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.
She was born August 28, 1930, in Danville, IL to the late H. Laurel Potter and Lucille (Sager) Potter. She graduated from West Lebanon High School before obtaining her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development from Purdue University in 1953.
JoAnn loved teaching children. She was the first director at Headstart Lac Du Flambeau, a reservation in northern Wisconsin. She later volunteered time as a CASA worker, advocating for at risk children. She loved traveling and, although disliking flying, was able to visit Britain, Germany, Italy, and many far flung sites. Joan was also at home in her garden, and achieved the Master Gardener rating. Another passion was genealogy; her many years of study traced the families' roots back several hundred years. Joan was very involved in her local church, and was proud to be admitted as a Lay Dominican.
Surviving are her sons: Mark (Sue) Messing of Rosholt, WI; Mike Messing of Central, Alaska; and David (Lisa) Messing of Hayward, WI; and brother Richard Louis (Donna) Potter of West Lebanon. She is also survived by one grandson Matthew Dayne.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob, and sister Jane.
Services will be held 10:00am April 20, in Lafayette at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Baikauskas officiating the service. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Warren County Community Foundation - 31 N Monroe St, Williamsport, IN 47993. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019