MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Mary Scolley
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
Mary Judith "Judy" (Fink) Scolley


1948 - 2019
Mary Judith "Judy" (Fink) Scolley Obituary
Mary Judith "Judy" (Fink) Scolley

Williamsport - Mary Judith "Judy" (Fink) Scolley, 70, of the Hickman Heights community in Warren County, passed away at her home, with her husband at her side, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

Judy was born at home in Hickman Heights on December 31, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Herman and Weltha Joyce (Whitlock) Fink. Judy was raised and maintained her residence in the Hickman Heights community. She graduated from Seeger Memorial High School in 1967.

Judy formerly worked at Schumacher Electric in Hoopeston, IL and later with her husband at Big Pine Golf Course. Her last employment was with Tru-Flex Metal Hose in West Lebanon where she retired.

Judy was a member of the Hickman Heights Christian Church. She enjoyed painting and particularly wildlife scenery. She helped design the T-Shirts for the Pine Creek Reunions beginning in the early 70's. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time watching the wildlife. She adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them and enjoyed listening to her husband play the guitar and sing with local groups.

On August 9, 1970, Judy married Everett A. Scolley in the Hickman Heights Church. She leaves behind her husband Everett of 48 years along with two sons, Shad (Tracy) Scolley and Jeremy Scolley, both of the Hickman Heights community; five brothers, Herman Fink, Jack Fink, Larry "Hoss" (Judy) Fink, Mike (Linda) Fink all of Williamsport; Charles (Janet) Fink, Lafayette; three sisters, Joyce (Earl) Haddock, Attica; Linda Neal, Williamsport and Kathy (Bill) Burton, Fowler. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Scolley in 1985.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Friday, March 29th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clint Fink officiating. Burial will follow in the Rainsville Cemetery, Rainsville, IN.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
