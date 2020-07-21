Mary K. Sigman
West Lafayette - Mary K. Sigman, 93, of West Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at University Place.
She was born September 5, 1926, in Tippecanoe County, to the late Frank H. and Laura Bell (Burkle) Kerker, on the farm (Hoosier Homestead Award) where she resided all her life.
Mary graduated from Montmorenci High School in 1944 and Indianapolis Beauty College.
She first married Arden Overman in 1973, he passed in 1993. She married Robert F. Sigman in 1998 and he preceded her in death in 2008. Traveling and following Purdue sports were their favorite activities.
Mary worked as a Beautician for many years before retiring, even owning her own business.
She was a member of Church of the Blessed Sacrament, John Purdue Club, Shelby Township Historical Association and Montmorenci Alumni.
Surviving are nieces; Helen (Richard) Lester, Mary Smith, and Donna Kerker Aynes (Mike). She is also survived by a special friend Laurie Hullinger and step-sons; Francis, Paul, and Jim Sigman.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Francis George Kerker, Helen Shidler, Paul William Kerker, and Leo Howard Kerker, and nephews; Frank Kerker, Bob Kerker, Don Shidler, Joe Shidler, Butch Shidler and Paul Joe Kerker.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette with Fr. Ted Dudzinski officiating. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Blessed Sacrament or the charity of your choice
Ninety-three years is hard to sum up in this space. Please share your memories of times with Mary.
