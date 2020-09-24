1/1
Mary Katherine Boyle
1934 - 2020
Mary Katherine Boyle

Lafayette - Mary Katherine Boyle, 86, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

She was born June 22, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Helen Soentgerath. She grew up in Otterbein, Indiana before moving to Lafayette and graduating from St. Frances High School in 1952.

She completed her nurses aid training from St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1954.

On April 27, 1957, she married Edward Boyle in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2020.

Mary was a homemaker and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and country music.

Surviving are her children: Steve Boyle of Poway, CA, Madonna Marshall of Lafayette, Tamara Boyle of Norfolk, VA, Mark Boyle of Lafayette, Kevin Boyle of Nashville, TN, and Carla Hicks of Lafayette. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jared, Dustin, Mitch, Kayla and Kathryn and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Helen.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 28th at 10am - 11am at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
