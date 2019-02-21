|
Mary Kay 'Daisy' Smith Mitchell
Wingate - Mary Kay 'Daisy' Smith Mitchell, age 99, passed away peacefully at 2:30 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Ben Hur Health and Rehab in Crawfordsville. She was born in Attica October 30, 1919 daughter of the late David K. and Iva Dell Stonebraker Smith. She married William D. 'Bill' Mitchell on January 27, 1940 in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2009.
Mary Kay was a 1938 graduate of Attica High School and also a graduate of Lafayette Beauty College. She was first employed as a hairdresser in Attica and later opened her own shop. She operated the Bee Love Lee shop for 20 years in Wingate. She was an active member of the Newtown Community Church and its Christian Women's Fellowship, Richland Home Ec. Club, Red Hatters, and Quigle-Palin Lady's Auxiliary. She was one of two remaining members of the Newtown Sewing Club, and also belonged to the American Sewing Guild in Crawfordsville and the Peru Knitting Club.
Mary Kay and Bill had enjoyed dancing and attending 'Jazz Fests'. She enjoyed cooking and baking…and was famous for her rolls and sweet pickles. She had knitted Christmas stockings for her grandchildren as well as donating them through the Newtown Community Church. She was soft spoken with a great sense of humor and had an ever-present smile. She loved her grandchildren and family.
Surviving are: two daughters; Pam (Max) Weaver of Minden, Nebraska and Jackie Shepherd of Wingate. Five grandchildren; Bret (Lynette), Bart (Malinda) and Bert (Suzanne) Weaver, Angie (Chadd) Cheshier and Michael (Jennifer) Shepherd. Ten great-grandchildren; Brittney, Amy Jo, Brandin, Riley, Chelsie, Andrea, Jarin, Mackenzie, Katelyn and Mitchell. Six step great-grandchildren and seven step great-great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Bill, son-in-law Mark Shepherd, two brothers, Carl K. and Guy Smith.
Visitation hours are 2:00 - 4:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate with funeral services beginning at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Private family interment at Newtown Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Newtown Community Church. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019