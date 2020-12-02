Mary Lawler
Mulberry - Mary B. Lawler, 97, of Mulberry, formerly of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mulberry Health. She was born in Clinton Township, Boone County on September 22, 1923 to William and Delcena (Boyd) Dale. She married LeRoy Lawler on November 29, 1942; he preceded her in death on February 7, 1978.
Mary was raised in the Big Spring Community in Boone County and attended Boone County Schools. She graduated from Zionsville High School in 1941. She was a homemaker but also worked for Montgomery Ward, Flack Insurance Agency, and the Farm House Fraternity at Purdue University.
In her younger years she was active in the Baptist Church in Frankfort and the Kilmore United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, and as a hobby she opened and operated a crafting and quilting shop in Frankfort. She also enjoyed traveling with the Purdue Glee Club.
Mary was the last survivor of her 29 cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Dalene Royer (husband Larry); her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Lawler; her four grandchildren, Danielle Franco (husband Joel), Damen Lawler (wife Krystal), Michael Royer (wife Becky), and Mark Royer (wife Ashley); and her seven great-granddaughters, Maddy, Emily, Vienna, Skyley, Payton, Jillian, and Chloe.
In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Daniel Lawler; and her brother, Henry Gilbert Dale.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4 from 3-5 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the American Diabetes Association
, 8604 Allisonville Rd., Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or Kilmore United Methodist Church, c/o Dinah Goodnight, 175 S CR 250 E, Frankfort, IN 46041 or Clinton County Humane Society, PO Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
