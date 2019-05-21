Mary Lois Watson



Wolcott - Mary Lois Watson, 87, of Wolcott, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Cumberland Point of West Lafayette.



She was born September 16, 1931 in Colfax, Indiana to the late Earl and Alma (Farr) Anderson. Mary was a 1949 graduate of Colfax High and a 1953 graduate of Purdue University in Home Economics.



Her marriage of 62 years was to Charles W. "Chuck" Watson on July 29, 1956 in the Colfax Christian Church; he survives.



Mrs. Watson taught Home Economics, History and Kindergarten at the Wolcott Schools for many years. She and Chuck were partners on the family farm where Mary was the bookkeeper. Most importantly, Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her family.



Mary was a 63 year member of the Wolcott Christian Church where she played the piano for the children's choir and church. She was also a member of the Wolcott Women's Club and Psi Iota Psi Sorority of Wolcott.



Mary supported the Tri-County youth and attended many athletic and school activities. She and her husband, Chuck, were season ticket holders for Purdue Women's Basketball for several years. Mary also enjoyed flower gardening and providing music at the church.



Surviving with her husband are their children, Louanne (Scott) Condreay, Jim (Carol) Watson and John (Robin) Watson all of West Lafayette; two granddaughters, Katie (Aaron) Brovont and Rebekah Watson and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Jane. Also surviving are two sister-in-laws, Marjorie Anderson of West Lafayette and Nancy (Leon) Nadolski of Huntington Beach, CA and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death with her parents is a brother, Robert Anderson.



Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Wolcott Christian Church. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 also at the Wolcott Christian Church; Pastor's Guy Brown and Jeff Smith to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Fountain Park Chautauqua or the White County Community Foundation to benefit the Tri-County Scholarship Fund.



Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019