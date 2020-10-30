Mary Lou Balfe



Terre Haute - Mary Lou Balfe, 85, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare. She was born on February 16, 1935, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Claude Rector and Mary (James) Rector. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert W. Balfe, of Lansing, Michigan; her daughter, Susan L. Balfe, of Lansing, Michigan; and her son, Michael W. Balfe, of Brussels, Belgium.



In lieu of flowers and because of her love of animals, we ask that you make donations to your local humane society in her name and memory.



A graveside service will be held on Monday Nov.2, 2020 at 1:30PM at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute. Roselawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store