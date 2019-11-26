Resources
Mary Lou Bishop Cole


1924 - 2019
Mary Lou Bishop Cole Obituary
Mary Lou Bishop Cole

(October 6, 1924 - November 24, 2019)

Mary Lou Bishop Cole passed away on November 24, 2019 in Natchez, Mississippi.

Ms. Cole was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on October 06, 1924. She was the daughter of Harold Darwin and Clella Williams Bishop.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Virginia Lee Ragan and a daughter, Cynthia Ann Cole.

Ms. Cole is survived by a daughter, Sharon Cole Baughman and her husband, Nelson Baughman, of Natchez, Mississippi, a son, Jerry Vance Cole, III of Mechanicsville, Virginia, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Ms. Cole was a resident of Lafayette, Indiana for 57 years. She was member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lafayette.

She loved reading and writing poetry and her love of cooking will be remembered by all those who dined at her table. She will be missed by family and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Adams County Nursing Center for their compassion and care for Ms. Cole.

Memorials in her name can be made to , a charity she sponsored.

Burial in Norfolk, Virginia will be private.

Heaven holds a new bloom.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
