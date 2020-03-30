|
Mary Lou Blythe
1924-2020
Mary Lou was a member of Congress Street Methodist Church.
She was named "Outstanding Woman of the Year" by the Xi Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for her many hours of volunteer service.
She served as President and Crusade Chairman of the .
She volunteered as a Gray Lady at Home Hospital, at Indiana Veteran's Home and Columbian Park Zoo.
She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and on the Indiana governing board of Indiana Girl Scouts.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Air Force Captain Robert W. Blythe.
She loved her daughter, Diana Ephlin (Philip Ephlin), Grandchildren: Tracy Anderson, Josh Richardson (Danielle) and Kyley Hooper (Case), and her eight Great-grandchildren: Sam, Brac, Wyatt, Maddox, Ryder, Marlo, Penelope and Piper and the late Eric Anderson (her favorite IU basketball player).
She was a tremendous cook, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, playing the piano, golf and watching her beloved Cubbies.
"Nanny" was loved, worshiped and adored by her family and friends to whom she gave so much.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020