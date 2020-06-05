Mary Lou Bogan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Bogan

Lafayette - Mary Lou Bogan, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Franciscan Health East. Mary Lou was born on March 8, 1933 in Stockwell to the late Russell Harvey and Edna Jane (Hicks) Bogan. She worked as a laborer for her family dairy farm, and enjoyed gardening.

Surviving is one nephew, Scott Bogan of Whitestown, two nieces Donna Anderson and Jennifer Riccius of Lafayette, and one brother, Richard Bogan. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Bogan.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved