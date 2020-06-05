Mary Lou Bogan
Lafayette - Mary Lou Bogan, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Franciscan Health East. Mary Lou was born on March 8, 1933 in Stockwell to the late Russell Harvey and Edna Jane (Hicks) Bogan. She worked as a laborer for her family dairy farm, and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving is one nephew, Scott Bogan of Whitestown, two nieces Donna Anderson and Jennifer Riccius of Lafayette, and one brother, Richard Bogan. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Bogan.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Lafayette - Mary Lou Bogan, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Franciscan Health East. Mary Lou was born on March 8, 1933 in Stockwell to the late Russell Harvey and Edna Jane (Hicks) Bogan. She worked as a laborer for her family dairy farm, and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving is one nephew, Scott Bogan of Whitestown, two nieces Donna Anderson and Jennifer Riccius of Lafayette, and one brother, Richard Bogan. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Donald Bogan.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Concord Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.