Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
More Obituaries for Mary Bowerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Bowerman


1934 - 2019
Mary Lou Bowerman Obituary
Mary Lou Bowerman

Frankfort - Mary Lou Bowerman 84 of Frankfort, died at 4 :15 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Wesley Manor Health Center in Frankfort. She was born on October 11, 1934 in Henryville, Indiana to Charles F. & Ella (Jackson) Conklin. Mary Lou married Harold Bowerman in the First Baptist Church in Frankfort. Harold preceded her in death on September 25, 2018. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Bowerman had previously worked at Indiana Brass in Frankfort. She graduated from Frankfort High School and was a member of At The Well Baptist Church in Frankfort. She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Robert) Scott of rural Frankfort, sister, Sandy Cedar of Martinsville, IN, 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kat) Murphy of rural Frankfort, Aaron (Claudia) Scott of Noblesville, IN. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment in Clinton County Mausoleum in Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial may be made to At The Well Baptist Church or the . Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com to share a memory for the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 26, 2019
