Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Mary Lou Halsema

Mary Lou Halsema Obituary
Mary Lou Halsema

Lafayette - Mary Lou Halsema, 80, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, spending her early career as a Registered Nurse there, and retired from Purdue University Student Hospital after dedicating an additional 20 years to the university.

Mary Lou was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid fan of Purdue Basketball and the Indiana Pacers. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Duane, of 48 years.

She is survived by her brothers, William Neilan of Monticello, IN, Tom Neilan of Maryville, TN and her four children, Teresa Donges (husband: Mike) of Hamilton, OH, Ellen Mazen (husband: Brian) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Ted Halsema (wife: Mary) of Louisville, KY and Susan Storelli (husband: Nino) of Palatine, IL. Eight grandchildren also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Louisville, KY on June 28, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village in Louisville, KY is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 30, 2019
