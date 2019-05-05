Mary Lou Hughes



Wolcott - Age 77, passed away on Thursday evening May 2, 2019 at Monticello Health Care surrounded by family.



She was born March 30, 1942 in Wolcott to the late Raymond and Audra (Sanders) Davis. She was a 1960 graduate of Wolcott High School.



She married James Hughes on September 9, 1961 at the Wolcott Christian Church; he survives.



Mary Lou was a beautician for over 50 years running Mary Lou's Beauty Shop out of her home since 1974. While running the beauty shop Mary Lou also worked as a floor walker at Indiana Ribbon for 28 years.



Mary Lou enjoyed sewing, making several dresses and suits for family members and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting and baking, specifically Christmas cookies. Most of all, Mary Lou cherished time spent with her 6 grandchildren, traveling to many of their school and sporting events.



Surviving along with her husband James are children, Kenneth (Christina) Hughes of Rochester, IN, and Susan (Michael) Kauffman of Monticello, IN. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, C.J., Scott, Catherine, Kristopher, Blake, and Emily; sister, Carolyn (Lowell) Hewitt of Lesterville, MO; step-brother, Dean (Julia) Davis of Del Rio, TX.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a step-sister, Wavadon Nichols.



Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Funeral Service 10 AM (EST) Thursday, May 9, 2019 also at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery of Monticello.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mary Hughes Memorial Fund to be used at a later date.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 5, 2019