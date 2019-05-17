|
Mary Louise Clifford
Delphi - Mary Louise Clifford passed away peacefully in her sleep after a day with family in the early morning of May 15, 2019 at her home in West Lafayette, Indiana. Mary was 89 years old. She was born on August 4,1929 in Camden, Indiana. She grew up on a farm with her parents Robert Sr. and Mary Esther (Brennan) Hedde, a brother Robert Hedde, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Ann Kehoe. All preceded her in death. She graduated in 1947 from Camden High School and was President of her class. Growing up she was also an avid tap dancer and participated in many performances.
She was a lifelong resident of Delphi, Indiana. Mary married the love of her life Maurice F. Clifford on February 20, 1950 and resided at 322 Monroe Street raising five children. Murph preceded her in death May 17,1977.
Mary held many roles throughout the years. She supported the family business working as a clerk at the Clifford Clothing Store. She also owned the Clifford's Flower Shop. Later she worked for the Delphi School Corporation. She was elected and served as Delphi Clerk Treasurer until retirement. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary society at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mary was a member of the Psi Iota sorority and a key contributor to the annual cheeseball fundraising event selling an average of 1,000 cheeseballs every November. Her favorite past time was spending time with friends playing bridge.
Mary Louise will be missed greatly by many friends and her family. Mary's legacy began with five children, Madonna A. Kemp, Fort Myers, FL; Patrick H. Clifford and his wife, Vicki of Kokomo, Indiana; Rita J. Brown and her husband, Doug of Zionsville, Indiana; Timothy J. Clifford and his wife, Mary Ellen of Winter Garden, Florida; David M. Clifford and his wife, Rita of West Lafayette, Indiana. And grandchildren: Matthew Kemp, Andrea L. Elkins, Amy M. Wilson, Rachel L. Weissmann, Christopher M. Brown, Ashley M. Clifford, Colleen M. Griffin-Duncan, Katrina (Katie) L. Clifford and Ashley Brianna Craig and 9 great grandchildren.
Mary devoted her never ending energy and love enjoying her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She loved her role as Mother, Mom, Mary, MaMaw. Rest in peace Mom. You will be missed. J.M.J.
Visitation will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral mass on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Father Clayton Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial service by the Psi Iota Sorority will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to the Altar and Rosary Society.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 17, 2019