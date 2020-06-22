Mary Louise Jackson



Fowler - Mary Louise Jackson (Anderson), 81, passed away after a year long illness on June 18, 2020.



Mary was born January 27, 1939, in Rockford, Illinois, to Henry and Florence Anderson.



Mary graduated from Rockford East High School in 1957. After high school, Mary attended Augustana College and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in English and Minors in History and Secondary Education. She later attended the Erikson Institute for Advanced Study in Child Development at Loyola University of Chicago and earned a Masters of Education.



During her professional career, Mary taught Child Development at Loyola University and Elmhurst College, as well as many Junior Colleges. She was also the Director of Woodstock Day Care, Woodstock, IL and later the Director of Northern Illinois Medical Center's Child Care Center.



On July 15, 1961, she married Brady Ward Jackson, a union that lasted 57 years. They had two sons.



Mary loved her family, friends and her dogs…especially her dogs. She had a strong sense of humor and could laugh with friends for hours. Mary loved seeing her grandchildren and on extended stays, would pick berries, make jam, read books and play with the dogs and cats. The grandchildren absolutely loved it.



She was active with her church community, Fowler First Presbyterian and also enjoyed visiting at Green Hill Manor with her dog Charlie. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her very good friends at the Fowler Community Center.



Mary is survived by her sons, Mark (Rae Lynn) and Paul (Nancy), granddaughter's Rachel (Royce) and Nicole, grandson's Conor and Cole, two great grandchildren Henry and Evelynn, her sisters Audrey Risley, Janet Witt and her very best friend Karen Phillips. She is preceded in death by her husband Brady, and her great grandson Cash. She will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank Heather Phillips, and Sarah Connor for their special care of Mary.



Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, IN, is in charge of the arrangements.









