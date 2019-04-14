Mary Louise McConnell



Prospect,KY - Mary Louise McConnell, 84, of Prospect, KY formerly of Lafayette passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Norton- Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY.



She was born September 19, 1934, in Burnettsville, IN to the late Harry and Helen Smith Gardner. She was a graduate of Burnettsville High School. She married Charles H. McConnell on April 30, 1955 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1998. Louise worked as a clerk for the former Lafayette paper the Lafayette Leader.



Louise enjoyed quilting, reading, working on puzzle books, and cooking. She also was a fan of University of Louisville and Purdue University sports teams. She truly enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her daughters and grandchildren.



Louise is survived by her daughters, Diane Scott (husband Terry) of Prospect, KY and Daughter, Denise McConnell Carline (husband Thomas) of Bourbonnais, IL; sister, Frances Brechbiel of West Lafayette, IN; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Scott, Derek Scott, Meghann Bonty, and Courtney Bonty Bernhardt (husband Brian) and great grandchild Katherine Scott and one on the WAY.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette with Rev. Rick Ryan officiating.



Interment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery, 2580 Schuyler Ave, Lafayette, IN 47905.



Memorial contributions in Louise's name may be given to .



