Mary Louise (Huffman) Randolph
West Lebanon, IN - Mary Louise (Huffman) Randolph, age 86 of West Lebanon, IN, passed away at 7: 15 p.m. on April 22, 2020 at the Waters of Covington.
Mary was born in Danville, IL on June 9, 1933. She was the daughter of Leo F. Huffman and Zona (Brake) Huffman. Mary was a 1953 graduate of Rossville High School. She married Walter Neal Land in 1953 and they had two sons. They divorced in 1975. Mary married Kenneth Halcom in May 1982 at the West Lebanon Christian Church and he preceded her in death September 1982. She married Herman Randolph at the Williamsport Christian Church in March 1986 and he preceded her in death March 1999.
Mary worked as a cook from 1975-1985 in the Warren County Home. She previously worked at the Rossville Canning Factory.
Mary enjoyed cooking, cleaning, sewing, and taking care of the elderly.
Surviving are,
1 son, Donald Land of West Lebanon, IN;
Several step-children and their families;
2 sisters, Juanita Graefin of Hoopeston IL and Laura Park (husband: Gerald) of Danville, IL;
Several nephews and their families;
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Halcom and Herman Randolph; son, Walter David Land; and brother-in-law, Emil Graefin.
Private family services will be held at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon with Minister Jim Russell officiating. Interment will be at Gundy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020