Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM



Mary M. FitzSimons


1948 - 2019
Mary M. FitzSimons Obituary
Mary M. FitzSimons

Clark Hill - Mary M. FitzSimons, 71, of Clarks Hill, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.

She was born September 15, 1948, in Lafayette, to the late James Roland and Margaret Lowery Farrell.

Mary graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School. On February 12, 1967 she married James A. FitzSimons and he survives.

Mary worked as a School Bus Driver for Central Catholic and Tippecanoe School Corp. She enjoyed knitting, horses and mostly the time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are husband, James A. FitzSimons Sr. of Clarks Hill, daughters Veronica Lynn (Wyatt) Carmany of Stockwell Theresa J. (Ron) Jeffrey of Stockwell, son, James FitzSimons Jr. of Lafayette, brother Jim (Bonnie) Roland, sister Virginia Searcy and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday Oct. 25, 2019 from 5-8pm Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Service Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at 10:00AM Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, iterment will be at Concord Cemetery Tippecanoe County. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
