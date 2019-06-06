|
Mary M. Hooper
Lafayette - Mary M. Hooper, 95, formerly of La Porte, Indiana passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Lafayette, Indiana on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Mary was born July 22, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Lena (Paul) Kampf.
In 1942 in Santa Barbara, California Mary married Steven Popilchak. He was stationed in the Army there. He passed away in 1959. On October 7, 1961 Mary married Harold J. Hooper who preceded her in death on August 21, 1981.
Mary was employed with Whirlpool. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte and she loved to have her family around her.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (John) Gladden of Lafayette, Indiana and Margaret (Jerry) Cummins of Elkhart, Indiana; three grandchildren, Matt Cummins, Patrick Gladden and Sarah Gladden Thoma; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Brandon; a sister, Sandra Arndt of La Porte, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; a son, Harold P. Hooper; a granddaughter, Leslie Cummins; and two brothers, John and Nick Kampf.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. C.S.T. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. C.S.T.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. C.S.T. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C Street, La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. C.S.T. in the funeral home on Saturday. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019