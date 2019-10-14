|
|
Mary M. Jennings
Williamsport - Mary M. Jennings, 54, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family following her illness with cancer, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
Mary was born in Lafayette, Indiana on March 24, 1965. She was the daughter of the late Roy B. Jennings and was raised by her mother and step-father, Sheryl J. (Strickler) Jennings Harger and James Harger of Williamsport. Mary was raised in Williamsport and was a life resident of Warren County. She was a 1983 graduate of Seeger Memorial High School.
Mary formerly worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica and later at Wabash National in Lafayette on Assembly Line #4. More recently Mary had been working as a bartender at the V.F.W. Post # 3318 in Attica and for Brenda's Pop-A-Top Tavern Bar & Grill in Cayuga.
Mary was a member of the Ladies of the Moose # 1482 in Attica. She loved her horses, playing cards and dice games. The most important part of her life was visiting with family and friends.
Mary was formerly married to Jeffrey Burris. He preceded her in death.
She leaves behind a son, Nickolas Burris, Attica; her mother and step-father, Sheryl and James Harger, Williamsport; three siblings, Shonda (Shane) Haygood, Camden, IN; Dennis Welchman, Williamsport and Carla (Dan) Spitznagle, Camden, IN; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy B. Jennings.
Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, October 19th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Mary's son, Nickolas Burris speaking. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019