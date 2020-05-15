|
|
Mary M. Loser
Lafayette - Mary M. Loser, 90, of Lafayette, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was born January 16, 1930, in Fairmount to the late Joseph and Fern (Dome) Creamer. Mary graduated from Frankton High School in 1947 and on June 5, 1949, she married Jerome E. Loser in Elwood and he survives.
Because of her love of singing she was a member of the Purdue Homemakers Extension Choir and the Sweet Adelines.
Mary was a talented piano player and played the piano at the Friends Meeting house unitil her death. She was an avid quilter and shared her passion for quilting with many people. Mary continued teaching many people to quilt and sew all though her years. She was a member of the Ladies Aid Society for decades and was instramental in organizing the annual Quaker Fair where the quilts were displayed.
Mary enjoyed traveling with family and friends all throughout the United States. She offered her limitless generosity and kindness to all by being such a good listener and always made time for everyone. Many generations would come to Mary's sewing room for guidance and good cheer.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Larry (Joy) Loser of Lafayette, Katherine (Duane Busick) Loser of Bloomington, Karen (Stephen James) Loser of Colfax, David (Rose) Loser of Lafayette, Gary Loser of Fraser, CO, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Also surviving are her brothers John Creamer, and Daniel (Jeanette) Creamer.
Mary was preceded in death by her son Stephen Loser, sisters Zola Mae Stone and Phyllis Talley.
Due to restrictions a private service will be held on Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Farmers Institute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Farmers Institute Friends Meeting House. You may leave condolences or memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020