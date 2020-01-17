|
|
Mary M. Rockwell
Oxford - Mary M. Rockwell, 92, formerly of Oxford, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 16 in the Williamsport Nursing Home.
Mary was born November 24, 1927 in Wheatfield, Indiana to Orville and Jesse Jones Meyers. Mary graduated from Wheatfield High School in 1945 and Lowenstein's Beauty School in 1946. Her greatest joy was working as a sales representative and manager over 25 years with World Book Encyclopedia.
Mary married Ralph Rockwell, a farmer, in Rensselaer, Indiana in November, 1947 with 67 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, three sisters, Ruth Mak, Lila Hite, and Lois Long, and one grandson, Cal Schofield.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Linda (Donald) Smock, Terre Haute, Indiana; Joyce (John) Stembel, West Lebanon, Indiana; Barbara (Robert) Hancock, Pine Bush, New York, and one son, Robert (Sandra) Rockwell, Lafayette, Indiana. One sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Edwin Nagel, Rensselaer, Indiana. Nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Aaron Schofield, Katherine (Kyle) Purple, Megan (Clay) DeYoung, all of Lafayette, IN, and Robert (Anne) Hancock, of New Paltz, NY, and Matthew (Jodi) Hancock, of Milford, PA.
Mary was great-grandmother to seven, Maxwell and Jackson Hancock, Evelyn and Raeghan Hancock, Grayson and Skye DeYoung, and Eleanor Purple.
Mary was a "George Award" recipient for her community service to many, with the Lafayette Journal and Courier in 1970.
Mary was an active member of the Oxford United Methodist Church for over 60 years, teaching Sunday School for 30 years and also a Charter member of the Dan Patch Home Economics Club, Oxford, IN.
Visitation will be at the Oxford United Methodist Church in Oxford, IN Friday January 24 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, Pastor Stan Moscrip officiating. The interment will follow in Justus Cemetery in Oxford. Memorials may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Oxford, IN 47971 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 4529 South 7th St., Terre Haute, IN 47802. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is caring for the Rockwell family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020