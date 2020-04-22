Services
Mary Margaret Blackwell

Lafayette - Mary Margaret (O'Brien) Blackwell, 83, passed away on April 16, 2020 in her winter home in Sebring, Florida. She was the 4th of 9 children to the late Michael and Margaret O'Brien.

Mary Margaret was a Past President of the American Post 11 Legion Auxiliary and member of the Auxiliary of the VFW Post 1154.

In her earlier years she performed in plays at Lafayette Jefferson High School and then at Purdue University. She was also a songwriter with Motown while in Los Angeles.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Blackwell; daughter Dorothy Lazzara Gonzales; three brothers Larry O'Brien, Bill O'Brien and Dennis O'Brien; and sister Patricia Gregoire of Ft. Pierce, FL.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, John Lazzara; son Larry Lazzara; parents, Michael and Margaret; and brothers Michael, Robert, James and Gary O'Brien.

Mary Margaret will be returned to Lafayette to be buried at Dayton Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
