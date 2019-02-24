|
Mary Margaret Isham
- - Mary Margaret Isham died peacefully at her San Francisco home on February 3, 2019 after a 20 year struggle with a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, surrounded by loving friends at the age of 69.
Mary was born on May 18, 1949 in Fowler, Indiana and was a Hoosier at heart. She graduated from Indiana University and started her remarkable career as a nurse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she joined a group of friends who moved to California. Mary worked in the San Francisco City and County Jail, Juvenile Hall and most notable established the school health center at Mission High where she was the director. Mary's enthusiasm for adolescent medicine was contagious as she influenced many of her friends to join the specialty. Leaving adolescent medicine due to her illness was a deep regret.
Mary was always concerned with issues of social justice. She fought for women's rights, LGBTQ rights and the rights of people of color. She believed in health care for all. Mary served on the patient advocacy committee at UCSF. She tirelessly helped other cancer patients navigate their diagnoses in a difficult health care system.
When diagnosed in 1999, Mary defied the odds and went on to live an inspirational and full life. She was always the captain of her ship when it came to her medical care. Mary believed that food was medicine and she loved to cook. She studied nutrition and became a certified nutrition counselor. Mary incorporated numerous practices in her effort to thrive despite cancer. She worked with integrative practitioners as well as western doctors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Isham and her Aunt, Janet R. Sheetz.
Mary is survived by her siblings Bill of Indianapolis, Jim (Lynann) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Kate Hubbard (Rick) of Loxahatchee, FL, and cousins Jim Sheetz (Chris), Bob Sheetz (Ann), Margaret O'Malley (Shane) and Uncle, Robert J. Sheetz, all of Fowler, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Berkley on April 28, 2019 at the Freight & Salvage from 11-2:30 Pacific Time.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 24, 2019