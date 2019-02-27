|
|
Mary Maxine Beever
Brook - Mary Maxine Beever, 85, of Brook, IN, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at l0:25 pm, at the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Brook, IN. She was born March l7, l931 in Lafayette, IN to the late Lawrence and Nora Johnson Lester. She was a graduate of Jeff High School, class of 1949, and lived in Brook and Delphi by the river. She loved her family, playing cards, watching birds, camping and quilting. And was a member of the Morocco Women Bowling League, and card clubs.
On February 22, 1953 in Lafayette, IN she married Raymond E. Beever, and he preceded her in death April 20, 2008 in Brook, IN. She is survived by one daughter, Debra Obenland, Claytonville, IL, and three sons, Bruce E. Beever, (wife, Cheryl), Remington, A. Reid Beever, (wife, Teresa), Brook, IN, and R. Scott Beever, (companion, Denise Eoll),
Brook, IN, Grandmother of 6 and Great Grandmother of 17, one sister,
Barbara Verhey, Crawfordsville, IN. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Allen Doyle Beever, 2 brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm (CST) at the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN. A celebration of life service will take place at 6:00 pm (CST), with Rev. Evan Guse, officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Spring Vale Cemetery, Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in her memory to the Aubrey's Angel Foundation, envelopes will be available at the church. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019