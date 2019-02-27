Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brook United Methodist Church
Brook, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Brook United Methodist Church
Brook, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Maxine Beever


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Maxine Beever Obituary
Mary Maxine Beever

Brook - Mary Maxine Beever, 85, of Brook, IN, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at l0:25 pm, at the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Brook, IN. She was born March l7, l931 in Lafayette, IN to the late Lawrence and Nora Johnson Lester. She was a graduate of Jeff High School, class of 1949, and lived in Brook and Delphi by the river. She loved her family, playing cards, watching birds, camping and quilting. And was a member of the Morocco Women Bowling League, and card clubs.

On February 22, 1953 in Lafayette, IN she married Raymond E. Beever, and he preceded her in death April 20, 2008 in Brook, IN. She is survived by one daughter, Debra Obenland, Claytonville, IL, and three sons, Bruce E. Beever, (wife, Cheryl), Remington, A. Reid Beever, (wife, Teresa), Brook, IN, and R. Scott Beever, (companion, Denise Eoll),

Brook, IN, Grandmother of 6 and Great Grandmother of 17, one sister,

Barbara Verhey, Crawfordsville, IN. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Allen Doyle Beever, 2 brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm (CST) at the Brook United Methodist Church, Brook, IN. A celebration of life service will take place at 6:00 pm (CST), with Rev. Evan Guse, officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Spring Vale Cemetery, Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in her memory to the Aubrey's Angel Foundation, envelopes will be available at the church. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now