Mary Miller
Lafayette - Mary Jo Miller, 85, of West Lafayette, formerly a 35-year resident of Pyrmont, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Franciscan Health East, in Lafayette. She was born June 23, 1934, in Epsom, Daviess County, to Hugh and Margaret (Brown) Healy. On September 19, 1954 Mary Jo married J. Earl Miller in Pyrmont; he preceded her in death on June 11, 2009.
In 1952, Mary Jo graduated from Barr-Reve High School in Montgomery. After graduating, Mary Jo worked at National Homes in bookkeeping and then at the Tippecanoe Villas as a Qualified Medical Assistant. Her latest job was working at McDonalds in West Lafayette where she was well known and made many friends. She was a former member of the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren.
Mary Jo is survived by her sons; David L. (Laura) Miller of West Lafayette and Devon D. (Renee) Miller of Romney; grandchildren, Zachary, Darin, Kari, Ethan, and Austin Miller; great-grandchildren, Henry, Emmett, and Carter Miller; and sisters, Betty (Richard) Henline and Margaret (Jack) Craney.
Along with her husband, Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers; Leo, Donald, Robert, John, and Joseph Healy.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 12pm Pyrmont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pyrmont Cemetery, 5611 S. 800 W., Delphi, IN 46923.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020