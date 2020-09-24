1/1
Mary Nicole Goodwin
1969 - 2020
Mary Nicole Goodwin

Lafayette - Mary Nicole Goodwin, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She was born on April 6, 1969 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Thomas Lyle and Marylin Louise (Love) Wedding.

On July 19, 2012, she married David Goodwin in Lafayette.

Mary worked a superintendent for Skanska Construction. She enjoyed cleaning, gardening, crafting, and painting.

Surviving are her husband, David Goodwin of Lafayette; her children, Heather (Richard Williams, Jr.) Sutton of Lafayette, Erika (Adrian) White of Miami, FL, and Courtney Wedding of Fairbanks, AK; and her siblings, Michael (Carolina) Wedding of Tampa, FL, Dennis (Patricia) of Fort Myers, FL, and Yvonne Sagers of New York. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Haleigh, Tristan, Aubrey, Brodey, Olivia, and Chloe.

No services will be held.

You may leave condolences and memories of Mary online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
