Mary Nicole Goodwin
Lafayette - Mary Nicole Goodwin, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
She was born on April 6, 1969 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Thomas Lyle and Marylin Louise (Love) Wedding.
On July 19, 2012, she married David Goodwin in Lafayette.
Mary worked a superintendent for Skanska Construction. She enjoyed cleaning, gardening, crafting, and painting.
Surviving are her husband, David Goodwin of Lafayette; her children, Heather (Richard Williams, Jr.) Sutton of Lafayette, Erika (Adrian) White of Miami, FL, and Courtney Wedding of Fairbanks, AK; and her siblings, Michael (Carolina) Wedding of Tampa, FL, Dennis (Patricia) of Fort Myers, FL, and Yvonne Sagers of New York. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Haleigh, Tristan, Aubrey, Brodey, Olivia, and Chloe.
No services will be held.
You may leave condolences and memories of Mary online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com