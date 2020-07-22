Mary Rowena Dickerson
Lafayette - Mary Rowena Dickerson, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Rowena was born on January 2, 1934 in Clay City, Indiana to the late Court and Nellie (Harden) Stevens.
She graduated from Clay City High School in 1952, and looked forward to the class reunion every year.
On December 6, 1958, she married Brian Dickerson in Paris, Illinois.
Rowena was a faithful member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lafayette, serving as a Deacon, Elder, Consistory secretary, and church treasurer, as well as on almost every board and committee. She was a 52 year member of Extension Homemakers. She was proud of the many new members she introduced to both.
She loved running the office of Dickerson Aerial Surveys, from the founding through retirement, 35 years. Rowena enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, cro-knitting, and many other crafts. She especially enjoyed teaching others her skills.
Surviving are her husband, Brian Dickerson of Lafayette; her children, Dottie Warner of Lafayette, John (Lara) Dickerson of Washington, DC, and Jack Dickerson of Somerset, KY; her grandchildren, Jill Aichinger, Kelly Priebe, Amanda Pond, Kirstie McClamroch, Jody Leis, Caitlyn Loetz, and Laran and Jayden Dickerson; and her great grandchildren, Aubree, Gloria, Kendra, Cayden, Blake, MaKynleigh, Kory, Gretchen, Emory, Warner, Mitch, & Evan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ramona Bryant , her brother, Emerson Stevens, and grandson, Jonathon Dickerson.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date at Immanuel United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to Laces for Lisa in loving memory of Rowena.
