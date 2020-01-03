Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
Mary Strong


1922 - 2020
Mary Strong Obituary
Mary Strong

Colburn - Mary Strong passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus in Lafayette. She was born on Feb 27, 1922 in Lafayette to the late Vernon and Gladys (Hazlett) Wagoner. She graduated from Buck Creek High School.

She married Daniel E. Sheets in 1940 and they divorced after 26 years of marriage. She married Ova Strong in 1972 and they later divorced.

Mary retired as Postmaster for the Colburn Post Office after 29 years. After retiring from their she worked for MCL Cafeteria for a few years.

She was a member of the Lafayette and American Legion Auxiliaries. She was also a member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, crocheting and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Sandy Baker of Akron, OH, Dennis Sheets (Debra) of Battle Ground, Stan Sheets of Crawfordsville and Cindy Anderson (Mike) of Lafayette; 6 grandchildren: Erin Gillman, Brent Sheets, Scott Sheets, Ben Sheets, Blake Anderson, and Makayla Anderson; 4 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Haak and half-brother, Vernon Wagoner, Jr.

Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the beginning of the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor David French officiating. Burial will follow in Colburn EUB Cemetery in Colburn.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
