1/1
Mary Sweet
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sweet

Lafayette - Mary Louisa Sweet, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 3, 1927 in Monon, IN to the late Lewis and Inez (Haynes) Smith. Mary graduated from Monon High School in 1945 and attended Beauty School two years later in Chicago. She worked as a Beautician for Madhatter for 25 years before working for Lafayette Eye Center from 1993 until 2005 when she retired.

On April 17, 1949 she married Richard "Dick" Stump in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1972. She then married Basil M. Sweet on April 3, 1992 in Florida. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2012.

Mary was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles. She enjoyed dancing, reading, sewing, cooking and traveling. She loved doing volunteer work at LUMS and the Tippecanoe Public Library. She also enjoyed competing in the senior Olympics and shopping with family and friends. Mary never knew a stranger and formed a connection with everyone she met. She was loving, kind and compassionate Christian who had an amazing sense of humor.

Surviving are her children: Cheryl Russell of West Lafayette and Vicki (David) Griffin of Lafayette; brother Charles LeRoy Smith of Lafayette. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Bridgette and Kristopher, six great-grandchildren: Kody, Cheyenne, Dakota, Rayanna, Dillon and Brittany and four great-great grandchildren: Abigail, Michael, Thea and Deavon.

Along with her husbands, Richard and Basil, she is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson Michael Russell, son-in-law Ed Russell, and sister-in-law Ann Smith.

Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved