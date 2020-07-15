Mary Sweet
Lafayette - Mary Louisa Sweet, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 3, 1927 in Monon, IN to the late Lewis and Inez (Haynes) Smith. Mary graduated from Monon High School in 1945 and attended Beauty School two years later in Chicago. She worked as a Beautician for Madhatter for 25 years before working for Lafayette Eye Center from 1993 until 2005 when she retired.
On April 17, 1949 she married Richard "Dick" Stump in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1972. She then married Basil M. Sweet on April 3, 1992 in Florida. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2012.
Mary was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles. She enjoyed dancing, reading, sewing, cooking and traveling. She loved doing volunteer work at LUMS and the Tippecanoe Public Library. She also enjoyed competing in the senior Olympics and shopping with family and friends. Mary never knew a stranger and formed a connection with everyone she met. She was loving, kind and compassionate Christian who had an amazing sense of humor.
Surviving are her children: Cheryl Russell of West Lafayette and Vicki (David) Griffin of Lafayette; brother Charles LeRoy Smith of Lafayette. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Bridgette and Kristopher, six great-grandchildren: Kody, Cheyenne, Dakota, Rayanna, Dillon and Brittany and four great-great grandchildren: Abigail, Michael, Thea and Deavon.
Along with her husbands, Richard and Basil, she is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson Michael Russell, son-in-law Ed Russell, and sister-in-law Ann Smith.
Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com