Mary Therese (Delez) Brauer
Mary Therese (Delez) Brauer, 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born February 20, 1931 in Lafayette, Indiana, daughter of the late Arthur L Delez Sr. and Catherine (Shaffer) Delez.
Therese was an accomplished pianist, teaching her 5 children to play, an avid reader in two book discussion clubs, and a creative cook who threw fun parties for family and friends. She was a good friend who could keep secrets, had a great sense of humor and an optimistic outlook on life. She worked as a registered nurse for 25 years at Providence Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank M. Brauer; 5 children, Christine (Stephen) Mueller, Frank (Mary Ann) Brauer, John (Marilyn) Brauer, Karen (Michael) Mueller, and Laurie (Bruce) Maxfield; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Louis Delez Jr.; her sisters, Mary Lever and Ann Krecek; and a granddaughter, Gillian Therese Maxfield.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, Indiana followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, with Father Ben Syberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 542 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025 or the Ridgewood Legacy Memory Care Unit Garden Fund, 100 Campus Drive, Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019