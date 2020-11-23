1/1
Mary Troxel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Troxel

Lafayette - Mary Pearl Troxel, 84, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Aster Place.

She was born December 31, 1935 in Vernon, KY, to the late Cleo and Minnie Davis (Simms) Taylor. She was a graduate of Reynolds High School.

On February 22, 1964 she married Wilbur F. Troxel in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2013.

Mary worked as a Supply Clerk for Lafayette Life before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Church of Christ and American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed cake decorating, knitting, crafts, crocheting, watching golf on TV and traveling.

Surviving are two sons: Richard (Diane) Troxel and Brad Troxel both of Lafayette and daughter Marsha Snellenberger of Wingate; siblings: Margie Kauffman Ayres of Lafayette, Peggy Taylor of NV, and David (Peggy) Taylor of PA. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Sarah (Dustin) Dalton and Justin Troxel (fiancé Holly Price and children Trystin McIntosh and Garrett Price); two great-granddaughters Delaney and Swayze Dalton and two great-grandsons Zayne Dalton and Davis Troxel.

Along with her husband, Wilbur she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Taylor.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Private family service will begin at 2pm with Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Church of Christ or the Parkinson's Foundation. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved