Mary Troxel
Lafayette - Mary Pearl Troxel, 84, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Aster Place.
She was born December 31, 1935 in Vernon, KY, to the late Cleo and Minnie Davis (Simms) Taylor. She was a graduate of Reynolds High School.
On February 22, 1964 she married Wilbur F. Troxel in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2013.
Mary worked as a Supply Clerk for Lafayette Life before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Church of Christ and American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed cake decorating, knitting, crafts, crocheting, watching golf on TV and traveling.
Surviving are two sons: Richard (Diane) Troxel and Brad Troxel both of Lafayette and daughter Marsha Snellenberger of Wingate; siblings: Margie Kauffman Ayres of Lafayette, Peggy Taylor of NV, and David (Peggy) Taylor of PA. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Sarah (Dustin) Dalton and Justin Troxel (fiancé Holly Price and children Trystin McIntosh and Garrett Price); two great-granddaughters Delaney and Swayze Dalton and two great-grandsons Zayne Dalton and Davis Troxel.
Along with her husband, Wilbur she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Private family service will begin at 2pm with Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Church of Christ or the Parkinson's Foundation. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com