|
|
Mary V. Sizemore
Delphi - Mary V. Sizemore, 82, of Delphi passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born February 12, 1937 in Tompkinsville, KY to Dewey and Jewel (Botts) Wright. On July 7, 1971 she married Kinley (Kenny) F. Sizemore in Delphi, and he preceded her in death in 2007.
She worked for Globe Valve Industries for twenty-seven years as a production line worker.
Mary was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed collecting figurines, and spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her children Theresa Loy and Darell Loy of Delphi; sister Jarene (Jim) Landis of Lafayette, IN; two grandchildren Darrell Loy Jr, Amanda Loy Lanum; three great- grandchildren Adam, Kimberly, Eli Loy; two step-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by husband; parents, and five siblings.
Visitation will be 12p- 2pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center - 405 Cottage St Delphi, IN 46293. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Burial at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019